US dollar to Saudi riyals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Saudi riyals is currently 3.753 today, reflecting a 0.001% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.040% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Saudi riyals has fluctuated between a high of 3.755 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 3.751 on 30-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.024% increase in value.