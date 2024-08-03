US dollar to Lesotho lotis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Lesotho lotis is currently 18.287 today, reflecting a 0.339% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.002% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Lesotho lotis has fluctuated between a high of 18.493 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 18.146 on 01-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-07-2024, with a 0.581% increase in value.