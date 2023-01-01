500 Tanzanian shillings to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert TZS to XOF at the real exchange rate

500 tzs
125 xof

1.00000 TZS = 0.24983 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:49 UTC
TZS to XOF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 XOF
Mid market rate

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 TZS0.24983 XOF
5 TZS1.24915 XOF
10 TZS2.49830 XOF
20 TZS4.99660 XOF
50 TZS12.49150 XOF
100 TZS24.98300 XOF
250 TZS62.45750 XOF
500 TZS124.91500 XOF
1000 TZS249.83000 XOF
2000 TZS499.66000 XOF
5000 TZS1249.15000 XOF
10000 TZS2498.30000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Tanzanian Shilling
1 XOF4.00272 TZS
5 XOF20.01360 TZS
10 XOF40.02720 TZS
20 XOF80.05440 TZS
50 XOF200.13600 TZS
100 XOF400.27200 TZS
250 XOF1000.68000 TZS
500 XOF2001.36000 TZS
1000 XOF4002.72000 TZS
2000 XOF8005.44000 TZS
5000 XOF20013.60000 TZS
10000 XOF40027.20000 TZS