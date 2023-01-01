5000 Tanzanian shillings to Ugandan shillings

Convert TZS to UGX at the real exchange rate

5000 tzs
7465 ugx

1.00000 TZS = 1.49301 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:34 UTC
TZS to UGX conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 UGX
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Ugandan Shilling
1 TZS1.49301 UGX
5 TZS7.46505 UGX
10 TZS14.93010 UGX
20 TZS29.86020 UGX
50 TZS74.65050 UGX
100 TZS149.30100 UGX
250 TZS373.25250 UGX
500 TZS746.50500 UGX
1000 TZS1493.01000 UGX
2000 TZS2986.02000 UGX
5000 TZS7465.05000 UGX
10000 TZS14930.10000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Tanzanian Shilling
1 UGX0.66979 TZS
5 UGX3.34893 TZS
10 UGX6.69786 TZS
20 UGX13.39572 TZS
50 UGX33.48930 TZS
100 UGX66.97860 TZS
250 UGX167.44650 TZS
500 UGX334.89300 TZS
1000 UGX669.78600 TZS
2000 UGX1339.57200 TZS
5000 UGX3348.93000 TZS
10000 UGX6697.86000 TZS