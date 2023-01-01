1 thousand Tanzanian shillings to Russian rubles

Convert TZS to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 tzs
39.68 rub

1.00000 TZS = 0.03968 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:15 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

TZS to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 RUB
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86651.0511587.51611.445651.656660.964118.9061
1GBP1.1540711.2132101.0081.668511.912061.1126421.8207
1USD0.951350.824266183.25751.37531.576040.917117.9861
1INR0.01142650.009900210.012010910.01651860.01892980.01101520.21603

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Russian Ruble
1 TZS0.03968 RUB
5 TZS0.19842 RUB
10 TZS0.39683 RUB
20 TZS0.79366 RUB
50 TZS1.98415 RUB
100 TZS3.96830 RUB
250 TZS9.92075 RUB
500 TZS19.84150 RUB
1000 TZS39.68300 RUB
2000 TZS79.36600 RUB
5000 TZS198.41500 RUB
10000 TZS396.83000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Tanzanian Shilling
1 RUB25.19970 TZS
5 RUB125.99850 TZS
10 RUB251.99700 TZS
20 RUB503.99400 TZS
50 RUB1259.98500 TZS
100 RUB2519.97000 TZS
250 RUB6299.92500 TZS
500 RUB12599.85000 TZS
1000 RUB25199.70000 TZS
2000 RUB50399.40000 TZS
5000 RUB125998.50000 TZS
10000 RUB251997.00000 TZS