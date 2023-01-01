5 Tanzanian shillings to Pakistani rupees

Convert TZS to PKR at the real exchange rate

5 tzs
0.57 pkr

1.00000 TZS = 0.11300 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:32 UTC
TZS to PKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 PKR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Pakistani Rupee
1 TZS0.11300 PKR
5 TZS0.56500 PKR
10 TZS1.13001 PKR
20 TZS2.26002 PKR
50 TZS5.65005 PKR
100 TZS11.30010 PKR
250 TZS28.25025 PKR
500 TZS56.50050 PKR
1000 TZS113.00100 PKR
2000 TZS226.00200 PKR
5000 TZS565.00500 PKR
10000 TZS1130.01000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Tanzanian Shilling
1 PKR8.84948 TZS
5 PKR44.24740 TZS
10 PKR88.49480 TZS
20 PKR176.98960 TZS
50 PKR442.47400 TZS
100 PKR884.94800 TZS
250 PKR2212.37000 TZS
500 PKR4424.74000 TZS
1000 PKR8849.48000 TZS
2000 PKR17698.96000 TZS
5000 PKR44247.40000 TZS
10000 PKR88494.80000 TZS