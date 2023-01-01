250 Tanzanian shillings to Chilean pesos

Convert TZS to CLP at the real exchange rate

250 tzs
91 clp

1.00000 TZS = 0.36540 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:23 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TZS to CLP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 CLP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865251.051387.51281.443751.654030.9624518.9293
1GBP1.1557411.2151101.1481.66871.911741.1123421.8786
1USD0.95120.822978183.24251.37331.573320.915418.0056
1INR0.01142690.009886510.012013110.01649760.01890040.01099680.216303

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Chilean Peso
1 TZS0.36540 CLP
5 TZS1.82700 CLP
10 TZS3.65401 CLP
20 TZS7.30802 CLP
50 TZS18.27005 CLP
100 TZS36.54010 CLP
250 TZS91.35025 CLP
500 TZS182.70050 CLP
1000 TZS365.40100 CLP
2000 TZS730.80200 CLP
5000 TZS1827.00500 CLP
10000 TZS3654.01000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Tanzanian Shilling
1 CLP2.73672 TZS
5 CLP13.68360 TZS
10 CLP27.36720 TZS
20 CLP54.73440 TZS
50 CLP136.83600 TZS
100 CLP273.67200 TZS
250 CLP684.18000 TZS
500 CLP1368.36000 TZS
1000 CLP2736.72000 TZS
2000 CLP5473.44000 TZS
5000 CLP13683.60000 TZS
10000 CLP27367.20000 TZS