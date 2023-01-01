5 Tanzanian shillings to Belarusian rubles

Convert TZS to BYN at the real exchange rate

5 tzs
0.01 byn

1.00000 TZS = 0.00131 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:23 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

TZS to BYN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 BYN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865051.0512587.50081.443261.653040.9622518.9264
1GBP1.15611.21525101.1511.668421.910921.1123621.879
1USD0.951250.822876183.2351.37291.572450.9153518.0037
1INR0.01142850.009886180.012014210.01649430.01889170.01099720.2163

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Belarusian Ruble
1 TZS0.00131 BYN
5 TZS0.00657 BYN
10 TZS0.01315 BYN
20 TZS0.02629 BYN
50 TZS0.06573 BYN
100 TZS0.13146 BYN
250 TZS0.32865 BYN
500 TZS0.65730 BYN
1000 TZS1.31460 BYN
2000 TZS2.62920 BYN
5000 TZS6.57300 BYN
10000 TZS13.14600 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Tanzanian Shilling
1 BYN760.68600 TZS
5 BYN3803.43000 TZS
10 BYN7606.86000 TZS
20 BYN15213.72000 TZS
50 BYN38034.30000 TZS
100 BYN76068.60000 TZS
250 BYN190171.50000 TZS
500 BYN380343.00000 TZS
1000 BYN760686.00000 TZS
2000 BYN1521372.00000 TZS
5000 BYN3803430.00000 TZS
10000 BYN7606860.00000 TZS