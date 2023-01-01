5 New Taiwan dollars to Philippine pesos

Convert TWD to PHP at the real exchange rate

5 twd
8.78 php

1.00000 TWD = 1.75562 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:5 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TWD to PHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TWD → 0 PHP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865551.0521587.57041.443341.651730.9617518.8919
1GBP1.1553311.2156101.1741.667561.908321.1111421.8267
1USD0.950450.822639183.231.37181.569860.914217.9555
1INR0.01141940.009883920.012014910.0164820.01886170.0109840.215734

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollars

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Philippine Peso
1 TWD1.75562 PHP
5 TWD8.77810 PHP
10 TWD17.55620 PHP
20 TWD35.11240 PHP
50 TWD87.78100 PHP
100 TWD175.56200 PHP
250 TWD438.90500 PHP
500 TWD877.81000 PHP
1000 TWD1755.62000 PHP
2000 TWD3511.24000 PHP
5000 TWD8778.10000 PHP
10000 TWD17556.20000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / New Taiwan Dollar
1 PHP0.56960 TWD
5 PHP2.84800 TWD
10 PHP5.69600 TWD
20 PHP11.39200 TWD
50 PHP28.48000 TWD
100 PHP56.96000 TWD
250 PHP142.40000 TWD
500 PHP284.80000 TWD
1000 PHP569.60000 TWD
2000 PHP1139.20000 TWD
5000 PHP2848.00000 TWD
10000 PHP5696.00000 TWD