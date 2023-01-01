100 Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Falkland Islands pounds
Convert TTD to FKP at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Falkland Islands pounds
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select TTD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FKP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current TTD to FKP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Trinidad and Tobago dollars
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
|1 FKP
|8.22773 TTD
|5 FKP
|41.13865 TTD
|10 FKP
|82.27730 TTD
|20 FKP
|164.55460 TTD
|50 FKP
|411.38650 TTD
|100 FKP
|822.77300 TTD
|250 FKP
|2056.93250 TTD
|500 FKP
|4113.86500 TTD
|1000 FKP
|8227.73000 TTD
|2000 FKP
|16455.46000 TTD
|5000 FKP
|41138.65000 TTD
|10000 FKP
|82277.30000 TTD