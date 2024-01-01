Tajikistani somonis to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert TJS to IDR at the real exchange rate

1,000 tjs
1,518,920 idr

SM1.000 TJS = Rp1,519 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:58
TJS to IDR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TJS to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,530.73001,534.4400
Low1,491.84001,453.6700
Average1,514.12571,502.8951
Change0.96%3.74%
View full history

1 TJS to IDR stats

The performance of TJS to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,530.7300 and a 30 day low of 1,491.8400. This means the 30 day average was 1,514.1257. The change for TJS to IDR was 0.96.

The performance of TJS to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,534.4400 and a 90 day low of 1,453.6700. This means the 90 day average was 1,502.8951. The change for TJS to IDR was 3.74.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.0991.3331.5131.6760.93721.052
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1431.7751.9661.09924.697
1 USD0.9170.782183.7651.3881.5370.85919.308
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.231

How to convert Tajikistani somonis to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TJS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TJS to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Indonesian Rupiah
1 TJS1,518.92000 IDR
5 TJS7,594.60000 IDR
10 TJS15,189.20000 IDR
20 TJS30,378.40000 IDR
50 TJS75,946.00000 IDR
100 TJS151,892.00000 IDR
250 TJS379,730.00000 IDR
500 TJS759,460.00000 IDR
1000 TJS1,518,920.00000 IDR
2000 TJS3,037,840.00000 IDR
5000 TJS7,594,600.00000 IDR
10000 TJS15,189,200.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Tajikistani Somoni
1 IDR0.00066 TJS
5 IDR0.00329 TJS
10 IDR0.00658 TJS
20 IDR0.01317 TJS
50 IDR0.03292 TJS
100 IDR0.06584 TJS
250 IDR0.16459 TJS
500 IDR0.32918 TJS
1000 IDR0.65836 TJS
2000 IDR1.31673 TJS
5000 IDR3.29182 TJS
10000 IDR6.58364 TJS