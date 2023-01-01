10 Tajikistani somonis to British pounds sterling

Convert TJS to GBP at the real exchange rate

10 tjs
0.75 gbp

1.00000 TJS = 0.07525 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:51 UTC
TJS to GBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TJS → 0 GBP
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86631.049487.44071.444971.660180.964118.9741
1GBP1.1543311.21145100.9431.668111.916551.1128921.9041
1USD0.952950.825457183.32451.376951.582030.918718.0809
1INR0.01143630.009906540.012001310.01652520.01898640.01102560.216994

How to convert Tajikistani somonis to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TJS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TJS to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / British Pound Sterling
1 TJS0.07525 GBP
5 TJS0.37623 GBP
10 TJS0.75247 GBP
20 TJS1.50494 GBP
50 TJS3.76234 GBP
100 TJS7.52468 GBP
250 TJS18.81170 GBP
500 TJS37.62340 GBP
1000 TJS75.24680 GBP
2000 TJS150.49360 GBP
5000 TJS376.23400 GBP
10000 TJS752.46800 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Tajikistani Somoni
1 GBP13.28960 TJS
5 GBP66.44800 TJS
10 GBP132.89600 TJS
20 GBP265.79200 TJS
50 GBP664.48000 TJS
100 GBP1328.96000 TJS
250 GBP3322.40000 TJS
500 GBP6644.80000 TJS
1000 GBP13289.60000 TJS
2000 GBP26579.20000 TJS
5000 GBP66448.00000 TJS
10000 GBP132896.00000 TJS