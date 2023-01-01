5 Tajikistani somonis to British pounds sterling

Convert TJS to GBP at the real exchange rate

5 tjs
0.38 gbp

1.00000 TJS = 0.07523 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:52 UTC
TJS to GBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TJS → 0 GBP
Mid market rate

1EUR10.86621.049687.45231.444831.66010.964218.9747
1GBP1.1544711.2117100.9581.667971.916491.1131421.9051
1USD0.952750.825287183.31961.376551.581650.918618.078
1INR0.01143480.009905070.01200210.01652130.0189830.0110250.216972

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / British Pound Sterling
1 TJS0.07523 GBP
5 TJS0.37616 GBP
10 TJS0.75231 GBP
20 TJS1.50462 GBP
50 TJS3.76156 GBP
100 TJS7.52312 GBP
250 TJS18.80780 GBP
500 TJS37.61560 GBP
1000 TJS75.23120 GBP
2000 TJS150.46240 GBP
5000 TJS376.15600 GBP
10000 TJS752.31200 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Tajikistani Somoni
1 GBP13.29230 TJS
5 GBP66.46150 TJS
10 GBP132.92300 TJS
20 GBP265.84600 TJS
50 GBP664.61500 TJS
100 GBP1329.23000 TJS
250 GBP3323.07500 TJS
500 GBP6646.15000 TJS
1000 GBP13292.30000 TJS
2000 GBP26584.60000 TJS
5000 GBP66461.50000 TJS
10000 GBP132923.00000 TJS