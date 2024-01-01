10 Saint Helena pounds to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert SHP to UAH at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = ₴51.94 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:10
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SHP to UAH conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

UAH
1 SHP to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High53.657555.2521
Low51.798951.7989
Average52.824853.6020
Change-2.41%-4.15%
View full history

1 SHP to UAH stats

The performance of SHP to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 53.6575 and a 30 day low of 51.7989. This means the 30 day average was 52.8248. The change for SHP to UAH was -2.41.

The performance of SHP to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 55.2521 and a 90 day low of 51.7989. This means the 90 day average was 53.6020. The change for SHP to UAH was -4.15.

Track market ratesView SHP to UAH chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7910.951.5341.34418.0171.3961.703
1 GBP1.26411.2011.9381.69822.7671.7652.152
1 EUR1.0520.83311.6141.41418.9621.471.792
1 AUD0.6520.5160.6210.87611.7480.911.111

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pounds

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 SHP51.93600 UAH
5 SHP259.68000 UAH
10 SHP519.36000 UAH
20 SHP1,038.72000 UAH
50 SHP2,596.80000 UAH
100 SHP5,193.60000 UAH
250 SHP12,984.00000 UAH
500 SHP25,968.00000 UAH
1000 SHP51,936.00000 UAH
2000 SHP103,872.00000 UAH
5000 SHP259,680.00000 UAH
10000 SHP519,360.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Saint Helena Pound
1 UAH0.01925 SHP
5 UAH0.09627 SHP
10 UAH0.19255 SHP
20 UAH0.38509 SHP
50 UAH0.96273 SHP
100 UAH1.92545 SHP
250 UAH4.81363 SHP
500 UAH9.62725 SHP
1000 UAH19.25450 SHP
2000 UAH38.50900 SHP
5000 UAH96.27250 SHP
10000 UAH192.54500 SHP