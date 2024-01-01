250 Saint Helena pounds to Eswatini Emalangeni

Convert SHP to SZL at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = L22.75 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:57
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SHP to SZL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SZL
1 SHP to SZLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High23.171223.5616
Low22.468522.4685
Average22.862523.0674
Change-0.06%-2.86%
View full history

1 SHP to SZL stats

The performance of SHP to SZL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 23.1712 and a 30 day low of 22.4685. This means the 30 day average was 22.8625. The change for SHP to SZL was -0.06.

The performance of SHP to SZL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 23.5616 and a 90 day low of 22.4685. This means the 90 day average was 23.0674. The change for SHP to SZL was -2.86.

Track market ratesView SHP to SZL chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7910.9491.5321.34317.9841.3961.701
1 GBP1.26511.2011.9381.69922.7491.7662.152
1 EUR1.0540.83311.6141.41518.9461.4711.792
1 AUD0.6530.5160.6210.87611.7370.9111.11

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pounds

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Swazi Lilangeni
1 SHP22.74860 SZL
5 SHP113.74300 SZL
10 SHP227.48600 SZL
20 SHP454.97200 SZL
50 SHP1,137.43000 SZL
100 SHP2,274.86000 SZL
250 SHP5,687.15000 SZL
500 SHP11,374.30000 SZL
1000 SHP22,748.60000 SZL
2000 SHP45,497.20000 SZL
5000 SHP113,743.00000 SZL
10000 SHP227,486.00000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Saint Helena Pound
1 SZL0.04396 SHP
5 SZL0.21979 SHP
10 SZL0.43959 SHP
20 SZL0.87917 SHP
50 SZL2.19794 SHP
100 SZL4.39587 SHP
250 SZL10.98968 SHP
500 SZL21.97935 SHP
1000 SZL43.95870 SHP
2000 SZL87.91740 SHP
5000 SZL219.79350 SHP
10000 SZL439.58700 SHP