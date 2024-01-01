50 Saint Helena pounds to Qatari rials

Convert SHP to QAR at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = QR4.615 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:38
SHP to QAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

QAR
1 SHP to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.75304.8948
Low4.60034.6003
Average4.68914.7635
Change-2.48%-4.23%
1 SHP to QAR stats

The performance of SHP to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.7530 and a 30 day low of 4.6003. This means the 30 day average was 4.6891. The change for SHP to QAR was -2.48.

The performance of SHP to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.8948 and a 90 day low of 4.6003. This means the 90 day average was 4.7635. The change for SHP to QAR was -4.23.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Qatari Rial
1 SHP4.61519 QAR
5 SHP23.07595 QAR
10 SHP46.15190 QAR
20 SHP92.30380 QAR
50 SHP230.75950 QAR
100 SHP461.51900 QAR
250 SHP1,153.79750 QAR
500 SHP2,307.59500 QAR
1000 SHP4,615.19000 QAR
2000 SHP9,230.38000 QAR
5000 SHP23,075.95000 QAR
10000 SHP46,151.90000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Saint Helena Pound
1 QAR0.21668 SHP
5 QAR1.08338 SHP
10 QAR2.16676 SHP
20 QAR4.33352 SHP
50 QAR10.83380 SHP
100 QAR21.66760 SHP
250 QAR54.16900 SHP
500 QAR108.33800 SHP
1000 QAR216.67600 SHP
2000 QAR433.35200 SHP
5000 QAR1,083.38000 SHP
10000 QAR2,166.76000 SHP