50 Saint Helena pounds to Paraguayan guaranis

Convert SHP to PYG at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = ₲9,856 PYG

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:36
SHP to PYG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PYG
1 SHP to PYGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10,365.800010,467.8000
Low9,838.77009,838.7700
Average10,102.447310,187.4636
Change-4.20%-1.80%
1 SHP to PYG stats

The performance of SHP to PYG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10,365.8000 and a 30 day low of 9,838.7700. This means the 30 day average was 10,102.4473. The change for SHP to PYG was -4.20.

The performance of SHP to PYG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10,467.8000 and a 90 day low of 9,838.7700. This means the 90 day average was 10,187.4636. The change for SHP to PYG was -1.80.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Paraguayan Guarani
1 SHP9,855.52000 PYG
5 SHP49,277.60000 PYG
10 SHP98,555.20000 PYG
20 SHP197,110.40000 PYG
50 SHP492,776.00000 PYG
100 SHP985,552.00000 PYG
250 SHP2,463,880.00000 PYG
500 SHP4,927,760.00000 PYG
1000 SHP9,855,520.00000 PYG
2000 SHP19,711,040.00000 PYG
5000 SHP49,277,600.00000 PYG
10000 SHP98,555,200.00000 PYG
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Saint Helena Pound
1 PYG0.00010 SHP
5 PYG0.00051 SHP
10 PYG0.00101 SHP
20 PYG0.00203 SHP
50 PYG0.00507 SHP
100 PYG0.01015 SHP
250 PYG0.02537 SHP
500 PYG0.05073 SHP
1000 PYG0.10147 SHP
2000 PYG0.20293 SHP
5000 PYG0.50733 SHP
10000 PYG1.01466 SHP