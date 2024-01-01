Saint Helena pounds to Norwegian kroner today

Convert SHP to NOK at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = kr13.96 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:21
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SHP to NOK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NOK
1 SHP to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High14.293914.2939
Low13.912113.8241
Average14.165814.0693
Change-1.58%0.95%
View full history

1 SHP to NOK stats

The performance of SHP to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 14.2939 and a 30 day low of 13.9121. This means the 30 day average was 14.1658. The change for SHP to NOK was -1.58.

The performance of SHP to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 14.2939 and a 90 day low of 13.8241. This means the 90 day average was 14.0693. The change for SHP to NOK was 0.95.

Track market ratesView SHP to NOK chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7910.951.5341.34418.0831.3971.704
1 GBP1.26411.2011.9381.69922.8511.7652.153
1 EUR1.0520.83311.6141.41519.031.471.793
1 AUD0.6520.5160.6210.87611.7890.9111.111

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pound

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Norwegian Krone
1 SHP13.95510 NOK
5 SHP69.77550 NOK
10 SHP139.55100 NOK
20 SHP279.10200 NOK
50 SHP697.75500 NOK
100 SHP1,395.51000 NOK
250 SHP3,488.77500 NOK
500 SHP6,977.55000 NOK
1000 SHP13,955.10000 NOK
2000 SHP27,910.20000 NOK
5000 SHP69,775.50000 NOK
10000 SHP139,551.00000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Saint Helena Pound
1 NOK0.07166 SHP
5 NOK0.35829 SHP
10 NOK0.71659 SHP
20 NOK1.43317 SHP
50 NOK3.58293 SHP
100 NOK7.16585 SHP
250 NOK17.91463 SHP
500 NOK35.82925 SHP
1000 NOK71.65850 SHP
2000 NOK143.31700 SHP
5000 NOK358.29250 SHP
10000 NOK716.58500 SHP