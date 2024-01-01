100 Singapore dollars to Rwandan francs

Convert SGD to RWF at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = R₣1,022 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:15
SGD to RWF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

RWF
1 SGD to RWFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,038.99001,049.3200
Low1,015.29001,015.2900
Average1,025.85971,030.2830
Change-0.57%0.07%
1 SGD to RWF stats

The performance of SGD to RWF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,038.9900 and a 30 day low of 1,015.2900. This means the 30 day average was 1,025.8597. The change for SGD to RWF was -0.57.

The performance of SGD to RWF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,049.3200 and a 90 day low of 1,015.2900. This means the 90 day average was 1,030.2830. The change for SGD to RWF was 0.07.

How to convert Singapore dollars to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Rwandan Franc
1 SGD1,022.08000 RWF
5 SGD5,110.40000 RWF
10 SGD10,220.80000 RWF
20 SGD20,441.60000 RWF
50 SGD51,104.00000 RWF
100 SGD102,208.00000 RWF
250 SGD255,520.00000 RWF
500 SGD511,040.00000 RWF
1000 SGD1,022,080.00000 RWF
2000 SGD2,044,160.00000 RWF
5000 SGD5,110,400.00000 RWF
10000 SGD10,220,800.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Singapore Dollar
1 RWF0.00098 SGD
5 RWF0.00489 SGD
10 RWF0.00978 SGD
20 RWF0.01957 SGD
50 RWF0.04892 SGD
100 RWF0.09784 SGD
250 RWF0.24460 SGD
500 RWF0.48920 SGD
1000 RWF0.97840 SGD
2000 RWF1.95680 SGD
5000 RWF4.89200 SGD
10000 RWF9.78400 SGD