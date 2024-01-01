20 Swedish kronor to Papua New Guinean kinas

Convert SEK to PGK at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = K0.3598 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:40
SEK to PGK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

PGK
1 SEK to PGKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.37350.3886
Low0.35890.3589
Average0.36670.3756
Change-3.64%-5.82%
1 SEK to PGK stats

The performance of SEK to PGK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3735 and a 30 day low of 0.3589. This means the 30 day average was 0.3667. The change for SEK to PGK was -3.64.

The performance of SEK to PGK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3886 and a 90 day low of 0.3589. This means the 90 day average was 0.3756. The change for SEK to PGK was -5.82.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9480.7917.07311.04784.4591.3974.111
1 EUR1.05510.8347.45911.6589.0661.4734.335
1 GBP1.2651.19918.94713.974106.8281.7675.2
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56211.9410.1980.581

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 SEK0.35985 PGK
5 SEK1.79923 PGK
10 SEK3.59846 PGK
20 SEK7.19692 PGK
50 SEK17.99230 PGK
100 SEK35.98460 PGK
250 SEK89.96150 PGK
500 SEK179.92300 PGK
1000 SEK359.84600 PGK
2000 SEK719.69200 PGK
5000 SEK1,799.23000 PGK
10000 SEK3,598.46000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Swedish Krona
1 PGK2.77897 SEK
5 PGK13.89485 SEK
10 PGK27.78970 SEK
20 PGK55.57940 SEK
50 PGK138.94850 SEK
100 PGK277.89700 SEK
250 PGK694.74250 SEK
500 PGK1,389.48500 SEK
1000 PGK2,778.97000 SEK
2000 PGK5,557.94000 SEK
5000 PGK13,894.85000 SEK
10000 PGK27,789.70000 SEK