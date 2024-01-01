10 Swedish kronor to Namibian dollars

Convert SEK to NAD at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = $1.647 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:26
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SEK to NAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NAD
1 SEK to NADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.67891.7490
Low1.61911.6191
Average1.65011.6906
Change-0.96%-5.39%
View full history

1 SEK to NAD stats

The performance of SEK to NAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.6789 and a 30 day low of 1.6191. This means the 30 day average was 1.6501. The change for SEK to NAD was -0.96.

The performance of SEK to NAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.7490 and a 90 day low of 1.6191. This means the 90 day average was 1.6906. The change for SEK to NAD was -5.39.

Track market ratesView SEK to NAD chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9480.797.07111.04784.4561.3974.109
1 EUR1.05510.8347.45911.65389.0891.4734.334
1 GBP1.2651.19918.94613.977106.851.7675.198
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56211.9440.1980.581

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Namibian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to NAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Namibian Dollar
1 SEK1.64663 NAD
5 SEK8.23315 NAD
10 SEK16.46630 NAD
20 SEK32.93260 NAD
50 SEK82.33150 NAD
100 SEK164.66300 NAD
250 SEK411.65750 NAD
500 SEK823.31500 NAD
1000 SEK1,646.63000 NAD
2000 SEK3,293.26000 NAD
5000 SEK8,233.15000 NAD
10000 SEK16,466.30000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 NAD0.60730 SEK
5 NAD3.03651 SEK
10 NAD6.07302 SEK
20 NAD12.14604 SEK
50 NAD30.36510 SEK
100 NAD60.73020 SEK
250 NAD151.82550 SEK
500 NAD303.65100 SEK
1000 NAD607.30200 SEK
2000 NAD1,214.60400 SEK
5000 NAD3,036.51000 SEK
10000 NAD6,073.02000 SEK