Saudi riyals to East Caribbean dollars today

Convert SAR to XCD at the real exchange rate

SR1.000 SAR = $0.7192 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:01
SAR to XCD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

XCD
1 SAR to XCDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.71930.7199
Low0.71860.7186
Average0.71890.7192
Change0.03%-0.06%
1 SAR to XCD stats

The performance of SAR to XCD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7193 and a 30 day low of 0.7186. This means the 30 day average was 0.7189. The change for SAR to XCD was 0.03.

The performance of SAR to XCD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7199 and a 90 day low of 0.7186. This means the 90 day average was 0.7192. The change for SAR to XCD was -0.06.

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / East Caribbean Dollar
1 SAR0.71917 XCD
5 SAR3.59583 XCD
10 SAR7.19166 XCD
20 SAR14.38332 XCD
50 SAR35.95830 XCD
100 SAR71.91660 XCD
250 SAR179.79150 XCD
500 SAR359.58300 XCD
1000 SAR719.16600 XCD
2000 SAR1,438.33200 XCD
5000 SAR3,595.83000 XCD
10000 SAR7,191.66000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Saudi Riyal
1 XCD1.39050 SAR
5 XCD6.95250 SAR
10 XCD13.90500 SAR
20 XCD27.81000 SAR
50 XCD69.52500 SAR
100 XCD139.05000 SAR
250 XCD347.62500 SAR
500 XCD695.25000 SAR
1000 XCD1,390.50000 SAR
2000 XCD2,781.00000 SAR
5000 XCD6,952.50000 SAR
10000 XCD13,905.00000 SAR