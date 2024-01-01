Saudi riyals to Ukrainian hryvnias today

SR1.000 SAR = ₴10.95 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:00
SAR to UAH conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

UAH
1 SAR to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.955910.9780
Low10.915410.8687
Average10.935510.9269
Change0.28%0.19%
1 SAR to UAH stats

The performance of SAR to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.9559 and a 30 day low of 10.9154. This means the 30 day average was 10.9355. The change for SAR to UAH was 0.28.

The performance of SAR to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.9780 and a 90 day low of 10.8687. This means the 90 day average was 10.9269. The change for SAR to UAH was 0.19.

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 SAR10.94730 UAH
5 SAR54.73650 UAH
10 SAR109.47300 UAH
20 SAR218.94600 UAH
50 SAR547.36500 UAH
100 SAR1,094.73000 UAH
250 SAR2,736.82500 UAH
500 SAR5,473.65000 UAH
1000 SAR10,947.30000 UAH
2000 SAR21,894.60000 UAH
5000 SAR54,736.50000 UAH
10000 SAR109,473.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Saudi Riyal
1 UAH0.09135 SAR
5 UAH0.45673 SAR
10 UAH0.91347 SAR
20 UAH1.82693 SAR
50 UAH4.56734 SAR
100 UAH9.13467 SAR
250 UAH22.83668 SAR
500 UAH45.67335 SAR
1000 UAH91.34670 SAR
2000 UAH182.69340 SAR
5000 UAH456.73350 SAR
10000 UAH913.46700 SAR