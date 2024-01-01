Saudi riyals to Surinamese dollars today

Convert SAR to SRD at the real exchange rate

SR1.000 SAR = $9.443 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:57
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SAR to SRD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SRD
1 SAR to SRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.46719.4671
Low8.73427.6977
Average9.17668.4223
Change7.46%22.43%
View full history

1 SAR to SRD stats

The performance of SAR to SRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.4671 and a 30 day low of 8.7342. This means the 30 day average was 9.1766. The change for SAR to SRD was 7.46.

The performance of SAR to SRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.4671 and a 90 day low of 7.6977. This means the 90 day average was 8.4223. The change for SAR to SRD was 22.43.

Track market ratesView SAR to SRD chart

Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD184.433277.851.3970.94858.941.5350.79
1 INR0.01213.2910.0170.0110.6980.0180.009
1 PKR0.0040.30410.0050.0030.2120.0060.003
1 CAD0.71660.458198.95510.67942.2041.0990.566

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Surinamese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyal

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Surinamese Dollar
1 SAR9.44265 SRD
5 SAR47.21325 SRD
10 SAR94.42650 SRD
20 SAR188.85300 SRD
50 SAR472.13250 SRD
100 SAR944.26500 SRD
250 SAR2,360.66250 SRD
500 SAR4,721.32500 SRD
1000 SAR9,442.65000 SRD
2000 SAR18,885.30000 SRD
5000 SAR47,213.25000 SRD
10000 SAR94,426.50000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Saudi Riyal
1 SRD0.10590 SAR
5 SRD0.52952 SAR
10 SRD1.05903 SAR
20 SRD2.11806 SAR
50 SRD5.29515 SAR
100 SRD10.59030 SAR
250 SRD26.47575 SAR
500 SRD52.95150 SAR
1000 SRD105.90300 SAR
2000 SRD211.80600 SAR
5000 SRD529.51500 SAR
10000 SRD1,059.03000 SAR