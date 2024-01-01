Saudi riyals to Paraguayan guaranis today

Convert SAR to PYG at the real exchange rate

SR1.000 SAR = ₲2,080 PYG

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:54
SAR to PYG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

PYG
1 SAR to PYGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2,127.51002,127.5100
Low2,070.65002,025.1000
Average2,091.29402,076.8589
Change-1.51%2.70%
1 SAR to PYG stats

The performance of SAR to PYG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2,127.5100 and a 30 day low of 2,070.6500. This means the 30 day average was 2,091.2940. The change for SAR to PYG was -1.51.

The performance of SAR to PYG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2,127.5100 and a 90 day low of 2,025.1000. This means the 90 day average was 2,076.8589. The change for SAR to PYG was 2.70.

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Paraguayan Guarani
1 SAR2,079.75000 PYG
5 SAR10,398.75000 PYG
10 SAR20,797.50000 PYG
20 SAR41,595.00000 PYG
50 SAR103,987.50000 PYG
100 SAR207,975.00000 PYG
250 SAR519,937.50000 PYG
500 SAR1,039,875.00000 PYG
1000 SAR2,079,750.00000 PYG
2000 SAR4,159,500.00000 PYG
5000 SAR10,398,750.00000 PYG
10000 SAR20,797,500.00000 PYG
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Saudi Riyal
1 PYG0.00048 SAR
5 PYG0.00240 SAR
10 PYG0.00481 SAR
20 PYG0.00962 SAR
50 PYG0.02404 SAR
100 PYG0.04808 SAR
250 PYG0.12021 SAR
500 PYG0.24041 SAR
1000 PYG0.48083 SAR
2000 PYG0.96166 SAR
5000 PYG2.40414 SAR
10000 PYG4.80828 SAR