20 Qatari rials to Australian dollars

Convert QAR to AUD at the real exchange rate

20 qar
8.40 aud

1.00000 QAR = 0.42022 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:59
How to convert Qatari rials to Australian dollars

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Australian Dollar
1 QAR0.42022 AUD
5 QAR2.10109 AUD
10 QAR4.20219 AUD
20 QAR8.40438 AUD
50 QAR21.01095 AUD
100 QAR42.02190 AUD
250 QAR105.05475 AUD
500 QAR210.10950 AUD
1000 QAR420.21900 AUD
2000 QAR840.43800 AUD
5000 QAR2101.09500 AUD
10000 QAR4202.19000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Qatari Rial
1 AUD2.37971 QAR
5 AUD11.89855 QAR
10 AUD23.79710 QAR
20 AUD47.59420 QAR
50 AUD118.98550 QAR
100 AUD237.97100 QAR
250 AUD594.92750 QAR
500 AUD1189.85500 QAR
1000 AUD2379.71000 QAR
2000 AUD4759.42000 QAR
5000 AUD11898.55000 QAR
10000 AUD23797.10000 QAR