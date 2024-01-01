10 Pakistani rupees to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert PKR to UAH at the real exchange rate

10 pkr
1.41 uah

1.000 PKR = 0.1415 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:04
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06488.9251.4671.6570.97117.895
1 GBP1.1711.245104.0851.7171.941.13620.946
1 USD0.940.803183.5731.3791.5580.91316.818
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0160.0190.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 PKR0.14150 UAH
5 PKR0.70748 UAH
10 PKR1.41496 UAH
20 PKR2.82992 UAH
50 PKR7.07480 UAH
100 PKR14.14960 UAH
250 PKR35.37400 UAH
500 PKR70.74800 UAH
1000 PKR141.49600 UAH
2000 PKR282.99200 UAH
5000 PKR707.48000 UAH
10000 PKR1,414.96000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Pakistani Rupee
1 UAH7.06734 PKR
5 UAH35.33670 PKR
10 UAH70.67340 PKR
20 UAH141.34680 PKR
50 UAH353.36700 PKR
100 UAH706.73400 PKR
250 UAH1,766.83500 PKR
500 UAH3,533.67000 PKR
1000 UAH7,067.34000 PKR
2000 UAH14,134.68000 PKR
5000 UAH35,336.70000 PKR
10000 UAH70,673.40000 PKR