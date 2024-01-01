20 Pakistani rupees to Saint Helena pounds

Convert PKR to SHP at the real exchange rate

20 pkr
0.06 shp

1.000 PKR = 0.002888 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:46
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06488.9111.4661.6560.97117.873
1 GBP1.1711.245104.0521.7161.9381.13620.917
1 USD0.940.803183.5831.3781.5570.91316.802
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0160.0190.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupees

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Saint Helena Pound
1 PKR0.00289 SHP
5 PKR0.01444 SHP
10 PKR0.02888 SHP
20 PKR0.05777 SHP
50 PKR0.14442 SHP
100 PKR0.28884 SHP
250 PKR0.72211 SHP
500 PKR1.44422 SHP
1000 PKR2.88845 SHP
2000 PKR5.77690 SHP
5000 PKR14.44225 SHP
10000 PKR28.88450 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Pakistani Rupee
1 SHP346.20700 PKR
5 SHP1,731.03500 PKR
10 SHP3,462.07000 PKR
20 SHP6,924.14000 PKR
50 SHP17,310.35000 PKR
100 SHP34,620.70000 PKR
250 SHP86,551.75000 PKR
500 SHP173,103.50000 PKR
1000 SHP346,207.00000 PKR
2000 SHP692,414.00000 PKR
5000 SHP1,731,035.00000 PKR
10000 SHP3,462,070.00000 PKR