2,000 Philippine pesos to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert PHP to UAH at the real exchange rate

2,000 php
1,381.11 uah

1.000 PHP = 0.6906 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06188.6591.4651.6550.9717.895
1 GBP1.17211.244103.8771.7161.9391.13620.966
1 USD0.9420.804183.5261.381.5590.91316.859
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 PHP0.69056 UAH
5 PHP3.45278 UAH
10 PHP6.90556 UAH
20 PHP13.81112 UAH
50 PHP34.52780 UAH
100 PHP69.05560 UAH
250 PHP172.63900 UAH
500 PHP345.27800 UAH
1000 PHP690.55600 UAH
2000 PHP1,381.11200 UAH
5000 PHP3,452.78000 UAH
10000 PHP6,905.56000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Philippine Peso
1 UAH1.44811 PHP
5 UAH7.24055 PHP
10 UAH14.48110 PHP
20 UAH28.96220 PHP
50 UAH72.40550 PHP
100 UAH144.81100 PHP
250 UAH362.02750 PHP
500 UAH724.05500 PHP
1000 UAH1,448.11000 PHP
2000 UAH2,896.22000 PHP
5000 UAH7,240.55000 PHP
10000 UAH14,481.10000 PHP