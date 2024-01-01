500 Philippine pesos to Comorian francs

Convert PHP to KMF at the real exchange rate

500 php
4,065 kmf

1.000 PHP = 8.131 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:39
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.06288.6611.4641.6530.9717.822
1 GBP1.17211.244103.8871.7161.9361.13620.882
1 USD0.9420.804183.5211.381.5570.91316.788
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Comorian Franc
1 PHP8.13069 KMF
5 PHP40.65345 KMF
10 PHP81.30690 KMF
20 PHP162.61380 KMF
50 PHP406.53450 KMF
100 PHP813.06900 KMF
250 PHP2,032.67250 KMF
500 PHP4,065.34500 KMF
1000 PHP8,130.69000 KMF
2000 PHP16,261.38000 KMF
5000 PHP40,653.45000 KMF
10000 PHP81,306.90000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Philippine Peso
1 KMF0.12299 PHP
5 KMF0.61496 PHP
10 KMF1.22991 PHP
20 KMF2.45982 PHP
50 KMF6.14955 PHP
100 KMF12.29910 PHP
250 KMF30.74775 PHP
500 KMF61.49550 PHP
1000 KMF122.99100 PHP
2000 KMF245.98200 PHP
5000 KMF614.95500 PHP
10000 KMF1,229.91000 PHP