5 Norwegian kroner to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert NOK to UAH at the real exchange rate

5 nok
18.68 uah

kr1.000 NOK = ₴3.735 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

NOK to UAH conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NOK to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.83253.8564
Low3.70213.5837
Average3.76533.7578
Change-2.25%3.36%
View full history

1 NOK to UAH stats

The performance of NOK to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.8325 and a 30 day low of 3.7021. This means the 30 day average was 3.7653. The change for NOK to UAH was -2.25.

The performance of NOK to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.8564 and a 90 day low of 3.5837. This means the 90 day average was 3.7578. The change for NOK to UAH was 3.36.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Norwegian kroner to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NOK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NOK to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Norwegian kroner

NOK to USD

NOK to EUR

NOK to INR

NOK to GBP

NOK to SEK

NOK to KRW

NOK to PLN

NOK to DKK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 NOK3.73519 UAH
5 NOK18.67595 UAH
10 NOK37.35190 UAH
20 NOK74.70380 UAH
50 NOK186.75950 UAH
100 NOK373.51900 UAH
250 NOK933.79750 UAH
500 NOK1,867.59500 UAH
1000 NOK3,735.19000 UAH
2000 NOK7,470.38000 UAH
5000 NOK18,675.95000 UAH
10000 NOK37,351.90000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Norwegian Krone
1 UAH0.26772 NOK
5 UAH1.33862 NOK
10 UAH2.67724 NOK
20 UAH5.35448 NOK
50 UAH13.38620 NOK
100 UAH26.77240 NOK
250 UAH66.93100 NOK
500 UAH133.86200 NOK
1000 UAH267.72400 NOK
2000 UAH535.44800 NOK
5000 UAH1,338.62000 NOK
10000 UAH2,677.24000 NOK