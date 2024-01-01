5 Norwegian kroner to Papua New Guinean kinas

Convert NOK to PGK at the real exchange rate

5 nok
1.77 pgk

kr1.000 NOK = K0.3536 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to PGK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to PGKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.36500.3671
Low0.34960.3491
Average0.35620.3586
Change-3.13%0.48%
1 NOK to PGK stats

The performance of NOK to PGK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3650 and a 30 day low of 0.3496. This means the 30 day average was 0.3562. The change for NOK to PGK was -3.13.

The performance of NOK to PGK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3671 and a 90 day low of 0.3491. This means the 90 day average was 0.3586. The change for NOK to PGK was 0.48.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 NOK0.35356 PGK
5 NOK1.76781 PGK
10 NOK3.53562 PGK
20 NOK7.07124 PGK
50 NOK17.67810 PGK
100 NOK35.35620 PGK
250 NOK88.39050 PGK
500 NOK176.78100 PGK
1000 NOK353.56200 PGK
2000 NOK707.12400 PGK
5000 NOK1,767.81000 PGK
10000 NOK3,535.62000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Norwegian Krone
1 PGK2.82836 NOK
5 PGK14.14180 NOK
10 PGK28.28360 NOK
20 PGK56.56720 NOK
50 PGK141.41800 NOK
100 PGK282.83600 NOK
250 PGK707.09000 NOK
500 PGK1,414.18000 NOK
1000 PGK2,828.36000 NOK
2000 PGK5,656.72000 NOK
5000 PGK14,141.80000 NOK
10000 PGK28,283.60000 NOK