5 Norwegian kroner to Malawian kwachas

Convert NOK to MWK at the real exchange rate

5 nok
791.47 mwk

kr1.000 NOK = MK158.3 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to MWK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to MWKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High163.9100165.4260
Low156.6880156.6880
Average159.7124161.5041
Change-3.43%-0.91%
1 NOK to MWK stats

The performance of NOK to MWK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 163.9100 and a 30 day low of 156.6880. This means the 30 day average was 159.7124. The change for NOK to MWK was -3.43.

The performance of NOK to MWK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 165.4260 and a 90 day low of 156.6880. This means the 90 day average was 161.5041. The change for NOK to MWK was -0.91.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Malawian Kwacha
1 NOK158.29500 MWK
5 NOK791.47500 MWK
10 NOK1,582.95000 MWK
20 NOK3,165.90000 MWK
50 NOK7,914.75000 MWK
100 NOK15,829.50000 MWK
250 NOK39,573.75000 MWK
500 NOK79,147.50000 MWK
1000 NOK158,295.00000 MWK
2000 NOK316,590.00000 MWK
5000 NOK791,475.00000 MWK
10000 NOK1,582,950.00000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Norwegian Krone
1 MWK0.00632 NOK
5 MWK0.03159 NOK
10 MWK0.06317 NOK
20 MWK0.12635 NOK
50 MWK0.31587 NOK
100 MWK0.63173 NOK
250 MWK1.57934 NOK
500 MWK3.15867 NOK
1000 MWK6.31734 NOK
2000 MWK12.63468 NOK
5000 MWK31.58670 NOK
10000 MWK63.17340 NOK