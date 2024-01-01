10 thousand Norwegian kroner to Myanmar kyats

Convert NOK to MMK at the real exchange rate

10,000 nok
1,918,990 mmk

kr1.000 NOK = K191.9 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to MMK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to MMKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High199.2410201.0650
Low190.4720190.4720
Average193.9143196.2224
Change-3.68%-1.14%
View full history

1 NOK to MMK stats

The performance of NOK to MMK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 199.2410 and a 30 day low of 190.4720. This means the 30 day average was 193.9143. The change for NOK to MMK was -3.68.

The performance of NOK to MMK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 201.0650 and a 90 day low of 190.4720. This means the 90 day average was 196.2224. The change for NOK to MMK was -1.14.

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Myanma Kyat
1 NOK191.89900 MMK
5 NOK959.49500 MMK
10 NOK1,918.99000 MMK
20 NOK3,837.98000 MMK
50 NOK9,594.95000 MMK
100 NOK19,189.90000 MMK
250 NOK47,974.75000 MMK
500 NOK95,949.50000 MMK
1000 NOK191,899.00000 MMK
2000 NOK383,798.00000 MMK
5000 NOK959,495.00000 MMK
10000 NOK1,918,990.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Norwegian Krone
1 MMK0.00521 NOK
5 MMK0.02606 NOK
10 MMK0.05211 NOK
20 MMK0.10422 NOK
50 MMK0.26055 NOK
100 MMK0.52111 NOK
250 MMK1.30277 NOK
500 MMK2.60554 NOK
1000 MMK5.21107 NOK
2000 MMK10.42214 NOK
5000 MMK26.05535 NOK
10000 MMK52.11070 NOK