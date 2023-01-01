1 thousand Malaysian ringgits to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert MYR to BAM at the real exchange rate

1000 myr
396.04 bam

1.00000 MYR = 0.39604 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:53 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MYR to BAM conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 BAM
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867251.045787.06761.434181.657870.964819.0157
1GBP1.1530711.20575100.3941.653691.911611.1124821.9262
1USD0.95630.829359183.26251.37151.585410.922718.1847
1INR0.01148530.009960780.012010210.0164720.01904120.01108180.218402

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 MYR0.39604 BAM
5 MYR1.98020 BAM
10 MYR3.96040 BAM
20 MYR7.92080 BAM
50 MYR19.80200 BAM
100 MYR39.60400 BAM
250 MYR99.01000 BAM
500 MYR198.02000 BAM
1000 MYR396.04000 BAM
2000 MYR792.08000 BAM
5000 MYR1980.20000 BAM
10000 MYR3960.40000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Malaysian Ringgit
1 BAM2.52500 MYR
5 BAM12.62500 MYR
10 BAM25.25000 MYR
20 BAM50.50000 MYR
50 BAM126.25000 MYR
100 BAM252.50000 MYR
250 BAM631.25000 MYR
500 BAM1262.50000 MYR
1000 BAM2525.00000 MYR
2000 BAM5050.00000 MYR
5000 BAM12625.00000 MYR
10000 BAM25250.00000 MYR