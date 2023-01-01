20 Maldivian rufiyaas to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

Convert MVR to TTD at the real exchange rate

20 mvr
8.77 ttd

1.00000 MVR = 0.43849 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:58 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MVR to TTD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MVR → 0 TTD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86661.04787.14911.434181.656510.9646518.9157
1GBP1.1539311.20815100.5631.654921.911481.1131421.8272
1USD0.95510.827712183.2371.36981.582150.921418.0666
1INR0.01147460.009944040.012013910.01645660.01900780.01106960.21705

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TTD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to TTD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Maldivian rufiyaas

MVR to USD

MVR to ZAR

MVR to EUR

MVR to AUD

MVR to CAD

MVR to GBP

MVR to INR

MVR to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 MVR0.43849 TTD
5 MVR2.19245 TTD
10 MVR4.38490 TTD
20 MVR8.76980 TTD
50 MVR21.92450 TTD
100 MVR43.84900 TTD
250 MVR109.62250 TTD
500 MVR219.24500 TTD
1000 MVR438.49000 TTD
2000 MVR876.98000 TTD
5000 MVR2192.45000 TTD
10000 MVR4384.90000 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 TTD2.28056 MVR
5 TTD11.40280 MVR
10 TTD22.80560 MVR
20 TTD45.61120 MVR
50 TTD114.02800 MVR
100 TTD228.05600 MVR
250 TTD570.14000 MVR
500 TTD1140.28000 MVR
1000 TTD2280.56000 MVR
2000 TTD4561.12000 MVR
5000 TTD11402.80000 MVR
10000 TTD22805.60000 MVR