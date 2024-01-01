Mongolian tugriks to Mauritian rupees today

Convert MNT to MUR at the real exchange rate

₮1.000 MNT = ₨0.01357 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:05
MNT to MUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MUR
1 MNT to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01380.0138
Low0.01350.0135
Average0.01360.0136
Change0.07%-0.56%
1 MNT to MUR stats

The performance of MNT to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0138 and a 30 day low of 0.0135. This means the 30 day average was 0.0136. The change for MNT to MUR was 0.07.

The performance of MNT to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0138 and a 90 day low of 0.0135. This means the 90 day average was 0.0136. The change for MNT to MUR was -0.56.

Top currencies

 USDGBPAUDNZDZAREURINRCAD
1 USD10.791.5361.70218.1070.94884.4081.397
1 GBP1.26511.9432.15322.9121.2106.811.768
1 AUD0.6510.51511.10811.790.61754.9620.91
1 NZD0.5880.4640.902110.640.55749.6020.821

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Mauritian Rupee
1 MNT0.01357 MUR
5 MNT0.06786 MUR
10 MNT0.13572 MUR
20 MNT0.27144 MUR
50 MNT0.67860 MUR
100 MNT1.35720 MUR
250 MNT3.39300 MUR
500 MNT6.78600 MUR
1000 MNT13.57200 MUR
2000 MNT27.14400 MUR
5000 MNT67.86000 MUR
10000 MNT135.72000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Mongolian Tugrik
1 MUR73.68140 MNT
5 MUR368.40700 MNT
10 MUR736.81400 MNT
20 MUR1,473.62800 MNT
50 MUR3,684.07000 MNT
100 MUR7,368.14000 MNT
250 MUR18,420.35000 MNT
500 MUR36,840.70000 MNT
1000 MUR73,681.40000 MNT
2000 MUR147,362.80000 MNT
5000 MUR368,407.00000 MNT
10000 MUR736,814.00000 MNT