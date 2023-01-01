10 thousand Mongolian tugriks to Icelandic krónas

Convert MNT to ISK at the real exchange rate

10000 mnt
401.82 isk

1.00000 MNT = 0.04018 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:42 UTC
MNT to ISK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MNT → 0 ISK
Mid market rate

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Icelandic Króna
1 MNT0.04018 ISK
5 MNT0.20091 ISK
10 MNT0.40182 ISK
20 MNT0.80363 ISK
50 MNT2.00908 ISK
100 MNT4.01816 ISK
250 MNT10.04540 ISK
500 MNT20.09080 ISK
1000 MNT40.18160 ISK
2000 MNT80.36320 ISK
5000 MNT200.90800 ISK
10000 MNT401.81600 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Mongolian Tugrik
1 ISK24.88700 MNT
5 ISK124.43500 MNT
10 ISK248.87000 MNT
20 ISK497.74000 MNT
50 ISK1244.35000 MNT
100 ISK2488.70000 MNT
250 ISK6221.75000 MNT
500 ISK12443.50000 MNT
1000 ISK24887.00000 MNT
2000 ISK49774.00000 MNT
5000 ISK124435.00000 MNT
10000 ISK248870.00000 MNT