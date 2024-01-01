10 thousand Icelandic krónas to Mongolian tugriks

Convert ISK to MNT at the real exchange rate

10,000 isk
245,091 mnt

kr1.000 ISK = ₮24.51 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to MNT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to MNTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High24.735824.7358
Low24.398524.1388
Average24.561424.4300
Change-0.09%1.11%
1 ISK to MNT stats

The performance of ISK to MNT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 24.7358 and a 30 day low of 24.3985. This means the 30 day average was 24.5614. The change for ISK to MNT was -0.09.

The performance of ISK to MNT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 24.7358 and a 90 day low of 24.1388. This means the 90 day average was 24.4300. The change for ISK to MNT was 1.11.

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Mongolian tugriks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Mongolian Tugrik
1 ISK24.50910 MNT
5 ISK122.54550 MNT
10 ISK245.09100 MNT
20 ISK490.18200 MNT
50 ISK1,225.45500 MNT
100 ISK2,450.91000 MNT
250 ISK6,127.27500 MNT
500 ISK12,254.55000 MNT
1000 ISK24,509.10000 MNT
2000 ISK49,018.20000 MNT
5000 ISK122,545.50000 MNT
10000 ISK245,091.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Icelandic Króna
1 MNT0.04080 ISK
5 MNT0.20401 ISK
10 MNT0.40801 ISK
20 MNT0.81602 ISK
50 MNT2.04006 ISK
100 MNT4.08011 ISK
250 MNT10.20028 ISK
500 MNT20.40055 ISK
1000 MNT40.80110 ISK
2000 MNT81.60220 ISK
5000 MNT204.00550 ISK
10000 MNT408.01100 ISK