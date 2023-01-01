10 Mongolian tugriks to British pounds sterling

Convert MNT to GBP at the real exchange rate

10 mnt
0.00 gbp

1.00000 MNT = 0.00024 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:30 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MNT to GBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MNT → 0 GBP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86671.046887.12161.435631.661190.964118.8427
1GBP1.153811.20795100.5341.656641.916921.1123821.7435
1USD0.95530.827849183.22661.371451.586920.9210518.0003
1INR0.01147820.009946930.012015410.01647850.01906750.01106680.216281

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mongolian tugriks

MNT to USD

MNT to GBP

MNT to AUD

MNT to NZD

MNT to ZAR

MNT to EUR

MNT to INR

MNT to CAD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / British Pound Sterling
1 MNT0.00024 GBP
5 MNT0.00119 GBP
10 MNT0.00239 GBP
20 MNT0.00477 GBP
50 MNT0.01193 GBP
100 MNT0.02386 GBP
250 MNT0.05965 GBP
500 MNT0.11930 GBP
1000 MNT0.23861 GBP
2000 MNT0.47722 GBP
5000 MNT1.19304 GBP
10000 MNT2.38608 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Mongolian Tugrik
1 GBP4190.98000 MNT
5 GBP20954.90000 MNT
10 GBP41909.80000 MNT
20 GBP83819.60000 MNT
50 GBP209549.00000 MNT
100 GBP419098.00000 MNT
250 GBP1047745.00000 MNT
500 GBP2095490.00000 MNT
1000 GBP4190980.00000 MNT
2000 GBP8381960.00000 MNT
5000 GBP20954900.00000 MNT
10000 GBP41909800.00000 MNT