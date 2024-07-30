500 British pounds sterling to Mongolian tugriks

Convert GBP to MNT at the real exchange rate

500 gbp
2,164,315 mnt

£1.000 GBP = ₮4,329 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

GBP to MNT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 GBP to MNTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4,398.21004,398.2100
Low4,308.81004,218.0300
Average4,355.74974,307.6888
Change0.46%2.26%
View full history

1 GBP to MNT stats

The performance of GBP to MNT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4,398.2100 and a 30 day low of 4,308.8100. This means the 30 day average was 4,355.7497. The change for GBP to MNT was 0.46.

The performance of GBP to MNT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4,398.2100 and a 90 day low of 4,218.0300. This means the 90 day average was 4,307.6888. The change for GBP to MNT was 2.26.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.91783.8011.536146.531.3870.8581.678
1 EUR1.091191.4311.676159.881.5140.9361.831
1 INR0.0120.01110.0181.7490.0170.010.02
1 AUD0.6510.59754.567195.4130.9030.5591.093

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Mongolian tugriks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Mongolian Tugrik
1 GBP4,328.63000 MNT
5 GBP21,643.15000 MNT
10 GBP43,286.30000 MNT
20 GBP86,572.60000 MNT
50 GBP216,431.50000 MNT
100 GBP432,863.00000 MNT
250 GBP1,082,157.50000 MNT
500 GBP2,164,315.00000 MNT
1000 GBP4,328,630.00000 MNT
2000 GBP8,657,260.00000 MNT
5000 GBP21,643,150.00000 MNT
10000 GBP43,286,300.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / British Pound Sterling
1 MNT0.00023 GBP
5 MNT0.00116 GBP
10 MNT0.00231 GBP
20 MNT0.00462 GBP
50 MNT0.01155 GBP
100 MNT0.02310 GBP
250 MNT0.05776 GBP
500 MNT0.11551 GBP
1000 MNT0.23102 GBP
2000 MNT0.46204 GBP
5000 MNT1.15510 GBP
10000 MNT2.31020 GBP