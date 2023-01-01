1 Mongolian tugrik to Swiss francs

Convert MNT to CHF at the real exchange rate

1 mnt
0.00 chf

1.00000 MNT = 0.00027 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:18 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MNT to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MNT → 0 CHF
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.04787.13571.435441.660720.963918.8428
1GBP1.1536711.2079100.5271.656031.915931.1120221.7385
1USD0.95510.827883183.22421.3711.586170.920617.9969
1INR0.01147630.009947620.012015710.01647360.0190590.01106170.216246

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mongolian tugrik

MNT to USD

MNT to GBP

MNT to AUD

MNT to NZD

MNT to ZAR

MNT to EUR

MNT to INR

MNT to CAD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Swiss Franc
1 MNT0.00027 CHF
5 MNT0.00133 CHF
10 MNT0.00265 CHF
20 MNT0.00531 CHF
50 MNT0.01327 CHF
100 MNT0.02653 CHF
250 MNT0.06634 CHF
500 MNT0.13267 CHF
1000 MNT0.26534 CHF
2000 MNT0.53068 CHF
5000 MNT1.32671 CHF
10000 MNT2.65341 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Mongolian Tugrik
1 CHF3768.74000 MNT
5 CHF18843.70000 MNT
10 CHF37687.40000 MNT
20 CHF75374.80000 MNT
50 CHF188437.00000 MNT
100 CHF376874.00000 MNT
250 CHF942185.00000 MNT
500 CHF1884370.00000 MNT
1000 CHF3768740.00000 MNT
2000 CHF7537480.00000 MNT
5000 CHF18843700.00000 MNT
10000 CHF37687400.00000 MNT