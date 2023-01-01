1 Myanmar kyat to Ugandan shillings

Convert MMK to UGX at the real exchange rate

1 mmk
2 ugx

1.00000 MMK = 1.79048 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:24 UTC
MMK to UGX conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 UGX
Mid market rate

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Ugandan Shilling
1 MMK1.79048 UGX
5 MMK8.95240 UGX
10 MMK17.90480 UGX
20 MMK35.80960 UGX
50 MMK89.52400 UGX
100 MMK179.04800 UGX
250 MMK447.62000 UGX
500 MMK895.24000 UGX
1000 MMK1790.48000 UGX
2000 MMK3580.96000 UGX
5000 MMK8952.40000 UGX
10000 MMK17904.80000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Myanma Kyat
1 UGX0.55851 MMK
5 UGX2.79256 MMK
10 UGX5.58511 MMK
20 UGX11.17022 MMK
50 UGX27.92555 MMK
100 UGX55.85110 MMK
250 UGX139.62775 MMK
500 UGX279.25550 MMK
1000 UGX558.51100 MMK
2000 UGX1117.02200 MMK
5000 UGX2792.55500 MMK
10000 UGX5585.11000 MMK