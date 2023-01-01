20 Myanmar kyats to Polish zloty

Convert MMK to PLN at the real exchange rate

20 mmk
0.04 pln

1.00000 MMK = 0.00210 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:12 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MMK to PLN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 PLN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86671.047687.18951.436151.662330.964718.8024
1GBP1.153811.2087100.5981.657011.917961.1130721.6939
1USD0.954550.827335183.22791.37091.58680.9208517.9481
1INR0.01146930.00994060.012015210.01647160.01906570.01106420.21565

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyats

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Polish Zloty
1 MMK0.00210 PLN
5 MMK0.01052 PLN
10 MMK0.02104 PLN
20 MMK0.04208 PLN
50 MMK0.10519 PLN
100 MMK0.21038 PLN
250 MMK0.52595 PLN
500 MMK1.05190 PLN
1000 MMK2.10381 PLN
2000 MMK4.20762 PLN
5000 MMK10.51905 PLN
10000 MMK21.03810 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Myanma Kyat
1 PLN475.32800 MMK
5 PLN2376.64000 MMK
10 PLN4753.28000 MMK
20 PLN9506.56000 MMK
50 PLN23766.40000 MMK
100 PLN47532.80000 MMK
250 PLN118832.00000 MMK
500 PLN237664.00000 MMK
1000 PLN475328.00000 MMK
2000 PLN950656.00000 MMK
5000 PLN2376640.00000 MMK
10000 PLN4753280.00000 MMK