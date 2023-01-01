1 Myanmar kyat to Polish zloty

Convert MMK to PLN at the real exchange rate

1 mmk
0.00 pln

1.00000 MMK = 0.00210 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:11 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MMK to PLN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 PLN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86671.047487.17291.436251.662280.9645518.8012
1GBP1.153811.20845100.5771.657091.917871.112921.6922
1USD0.954750.827506183.22791.371251.587050.92117.9504
1INR0.01147150.009942660.012015210.01647580.01906870.0110660.215678

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyat

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Polish Zloty
1 MMK0.00210 PLN
5 MMK0.01052 PLN
10 MMK0.02104 PLN
20 MMK0.04208 PLN
50 MMK0.10521 PLN
100 MMK0.21042 PLN
250 MMK0.52604 PLN
500 MMK1.05208 PLN
1000 MMK2.10417 PLN
2000 MMK4.20834 PLN
5000 MMK10.52085 PLN
10000 MMK21.04170 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Myanma Kyat
1 PLN475.24800 MMK
5 PLN2376.24000 MMK
10 PLN4752.48000 MMK
20 PLN9504.96000 MMK
50 PLN23762.40000 MMK
100 PLN47524.80000 MMK
250 PLN118812.00000 MMK
500 PLN237624.00000 MMK
1000 PLN475248.00000 MMK
2000 PLN950496.00000 MMK
5000 PLN2376240.00000 MMK
10000 PLN4752480.00000 MMK