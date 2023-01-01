1 thousand Myanmar kyats to Papua New Guinean kinas

Convert MMK to PGK at the real exchange rate

1000 mmk
1.74 pgk

1.00000 MMK = 0.00174 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:2 UTC
MMK to PGK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 PGK
Mid market rate

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 MMK0.00174 PGK
5 MMK0.00872 PGK
10 MMK0.01744 PGK
20 MMK0.03489 PGK
50 MMK0.08721 PGK
100 MMK0.17443 PGK
250 MMK0.43607 PGK
500 MMK0.87214 PGK
1000 MMK1.74429 PGK
2000 MMK3.48858 PGK
5000 MMK8.72145 PGK
10000 MMK17.44290 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Myanma Kyat
1 PGK573.30000 MMK
5 PGK2866.50000 MMK
10 PGK5733.00000 MMK
20 PGK11466.00000 MMK
50 PGK28665.00000 MMK
100 PGK57330.00000 MMK
250 PGK143325.00000 MMK
500 PGK286650.00000 MMK
1000 PGK573300.00000 MMK
2000 PGK1146600.00000 MMK
5000 PGK2866500.00000 MMK
10000 PGK5733000.00000 MMK