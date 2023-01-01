10 Myanmar kyats to Omani rials

Convert MMK to OMR at the real exchange rate

10 mmk
0.002 omr

1.00000 MMK = 0.00018 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:36 UTC
MMK to OMR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 OMR
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86661.047287.16771.435761.661830.964718.7986
1GBP1.1539311.2084100.5861.656781.917641.113221.6924
1USD0.95490.827541183.23881.371051.586920.921217.9513
1INR0.01147210.009941760.012013610.01647130.01906470.0110670.21566

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Omani Rial
1 MMK0.00018 OMR
5 MMK0.00092 OMR
10 MMK0.00183 OMR
20 MMK0.00367 OMR
50 MMK0.00917 OMR
100 MMK0.01833 OMR
250 MMK0.04583 OMR
500 MMK0.09167 OMR
1000 MMK0.18334 OMR
2000 MMK0.36667 OMR
5000 MMK0.91668 OMR
10000 MMK1.83336 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Myanma Kyat
1 OMR5454.47000 MMK
5 OMR27272.35000 MMK
10 OMR54544.70000 MMK
20 OMR109089.40000 MMK
50 OMR272723.50000 MMK
100 OMR545447.00000 MMK
250 OMR1363617.50000 MMK
500 OMR2727235.00000 MMK
1000 OMR5454470.00000 MMK
2000 OMR10908940.00000 MMK
5000 OMR27272350.00000 MMK
10000 OMR54544700.00000 MMK