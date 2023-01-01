5 Myanmar kyats to Croatian kunas

Convert MMK to HRK at the real exchange rate

5 mmk
0.02 hrk

1.00000 MMK = 0.00335 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:2 UTC
MMK to HRK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 HRK
Mid market rate

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Croatian Kuna
1 MMK0.00335 HRK
5 MMK0.01677 HRK
10 MMK0.03353 HRK
20 MMK0.06707 HRK
50 MMK0.16767 HRK
100 MMK0.33534 HRK
250 MMK0.83835 HRK
500 MMK1.67670 HRK
1000 MMK3.35340 HRK
2000 MMK6.70680 HRK
5000 MMK16.76700 HRK
10000 MMK33.53400 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Myanma Kyat
1 HRK298.20400 MMK
5 HRK1491.02000 MMK
10 HRK2982.04000 MMK
20 HRK5964.08000 MMK
50 HRK14910.20000 MMK
100 HRK29820.40000 MMK
250 HRK74551.00000 MMK
500 HRK149102.00000 MMK
1000 HRK298204.00000 MMK
2000 HRK596408.00000 MMK
5000 HRK1491020.00000 MMK
10000 HRK2982040.00000 MMK