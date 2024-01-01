5 Macedonian denars to British pounds sterling

Convert MKD to GBP at the real exchange rate

ден1.000 MKD = £0.01351 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:23
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MKD to GBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GBP
1 MKD to GBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01370.0138
Low0.01340.0134
Average0.01350.0136
Change-0.18%-1.27%
View full history

1 MKD to GBP stats

The performance of MKD to GBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0137 and a 30 day low of 0.0134. This means the 30 day average was 0.0135. The change for MKD to GBP was -0.18.

The performance of MKD to GBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0138 and a 90 day low of 0.0134. This means the 90 day average was 0.0136. The change for MKD to GBP was -1.27.

Track market ratesView MKD to GBP chart

Top currencies

 USDZARCADEURNZDSGDAUDGBP
1 USD118.1111.3970.9481.7011.3421.5350.79
1 ZAR0.05510.0770.0520.0940.0740.0850.044
1 CAD0.71612.96510.6791.2180.9611.0990.566
1 EUR1.05519.1041.47411.7941.4161.6190.833

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macedonian denars to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macedonian denars

MKD to USD

MKD to ZAR

MKD to CAD

MKD to EUR

MKD to NZD

MKD to SGD

MKD to AUD

MKD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / British Pound Sterling
1 MKD0.01351 GBP
5 MKD0.06757 GBP
10 MKD0.13513 GBP
20 MKD0.27026 GBP
50 MKD0.67565 GBP
100 MKD1.35130 GBP
250 MKD3.37825 GBP
500 MKD6.75650 GBP
1000 MKD13.51300 GBP
2000 MKD27.02600 GBP
5000 MKD67.56500 GBP
10000 MKD135.13000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Macedonian Denar
1 GBP74.00260 MKD
5 GBP370.01300 MKD
10 GBP740.02600 MKD
20 GBP1,480.05200 MKD
50 GBP3,700.13000 MKD
100 GBP7,400.26000 MKD
250 GBP18,500.65000 MKD
500 GBP37,001.30000 MKD
1000 GBP74,002.60000 MKD
2000 GBP148,005.20000 MKD
5000 GBP370,013.00000 MKD
10000 GBP740,026.00000 MKD