10 thousand Malagasy ariaries to Jordanian dinars

Convert MGA to JOD at the real exchange rate

Ar1.000 MGA = JD0.0001528 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:06
MGA to JOD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

JOD
1 MGA to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00020.0002
Low0.00020.0002
Average0.00020.0002
Change-1.22%-1.79%
1 MGA to JOD stats

The performance of MGA to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0002 and a 30 day low of 0.0002. This means the 30 day average was 0.0002. The change for MGA to JOD was -1.22.

The performance of MGA to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0002 and a 90 day low of 0.0002. This means the 90 day average was 0.0002. The change for MGA to JOD was -1.79.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Jordanian Dinar
1 MGA0.00015 JOD
5 MGA0.00076 JOD
10 MGA0.00153 JOD
20 MGA0.00306 JOD
50 MGA0.00764 JOD
100 MGA0.01528 JOD
250 MGA0.03820 JOD
500 MGA0.07640 JOD
1000 MGA0.15280 JOD
2000 MGA0.30559 JOD
5000 MGA0.76398 JOD
10000 MGA1.52796 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Malagasy Ariary
1 JOD6,544.65000 MGA
5 JOD32,723.25000 MGA
10 JOD65,446.50000 MGA
20 JOD130,893.00000 MGA
50 JOD327,232.50000 MGA
100 JOD654,465.00000 MGA
250 JOD1,636,162.50000 MGA
500 JOD3,272,325.00000 MGA
1000 JOD6,544,650.00000 MGA
2000 JOD13,089,300.00000 MGA
5000 JOD32,723,250.00000 MGA
10000 JOD65,446,500.00000 MGA